The Tokyo manufacturer brings news across the entire range to Eicma 2023, with the welcome return of the CBR600RR and the introduction of the E-clutch, the electronically controlled clutch. Updates for the Fireblade, the Hornet 1000 also arrives in addition to the NX 500 and the Hornet 500. The Africa Twin with 19-inch front wheel also makes its debut!

November 11, 2023

Honda leads to Eicma 2023 a series of new features for the entire range: the family of 500 cc twin-cylinder models has been renewed with power suitable for A2 licences, thus arriving CB500 Hornet e la NX 500, returns to the range supersport CBR600RR, la CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is updated in different sectors (from engine to aerodynamics) and the family Hornet it widens with one 1000 with 150 horsepower. Not just motorcycles, but also new technologies: here it comes Honda e-clutch, an electronically operated clutch which could revolutionize the way of riding a motorbike: even easier starts from a standstill and smoother gear changes without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever.

