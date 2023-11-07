The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade takes a big step forward, thanks to updates that have affected all aspects of the bike.

The inline 4-cylinder engine in the 2024 Fireblade develops a maximum torque of 113 Nm and a peak power of 217 CV (160 kW)but work has been done to improve acceleration at medium speeds, a result achieved through unprecedented machining of the cylinder head, compression ratio, distribution timing and valve springs.

The manifolds of the oval section 4-2-1 exhaust system flow into an Akrapovič titanium silencer with a slightly greater capacity but 5 dB quieter in sound.

The crankshaft and connecting rods are lighter and there are new shorter gear ratios.

The 2-actuator TBW (Throttle By Wire) improves throttle precision and control at lower speeds and the effectiveness of the engine braking.

The 3 Riding Modes have been confirmed which combine power (P), engine braking (EB), wheelie control (W) and traction control (T). The electronics package also includes adjustable launch control. However, all the intervention parameters have been updated to adapt to the renewed delivery qualities of the engine.

The six-axis inertial platform (IMU). accurately monitors the motorcycle’s dynamics in 3D and provides input to all riding electronics, including the 3-level Showa HESD (Honda Electronic Steering Damper) electronic steering damper.

During cold starts, the “red zone” of the tachometer moves towards its normal operating position as the engine warms up. The Fireblade’s inline 4-cylinder engine 2024.

Cycling



Confirmed BPF fork (Big Piston Fork) 43 mm by Showa, combined with the shock absorber Showa BFRC-L (Balance Free Rear Cushion Light), as well as 330 mm front discs, bitten by Nissin pliers. L’ABS features settings for road and track riding, with the addition of one for 2024 Race setting dedicated to extreme circuit driving

The aerodynamics are updated with newly designed fins which maintain the downforce but with a yawing moment when cornering reduced by 10%.

The Honda Smart Key system adds convenience and Emergency Brake Warning (ESS) helps increase the level of passive safety.

L’unique color available for the 2024 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is the “Grand Prix Red”.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP



The “SP” version, in addition to the changes shared with the “Standard” version, differs mainly in the electronic suspensions and the braking system.

As for the former, the Fireblade SP 2024 is the one first motorcycle in the world to adopt electronic suspensions Third generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (SE-C3.0)with 43 mm NPX (SV) fork and TTX36 (SV) shock, now equipped with internal needle valves that configure a race-ready suspension package.

The management of the settings takes place from the TFT display, and there is the new preload adjustment function via display which allows the pilot to adjust the basic setup with reference to his own weight.

The braking system can now rely on front discs with a diameter of 330 mm on which they act new Brembo Stylema R calipers, with Brembo lever and radial pump. The Brembo 2-piston rear caliper is the same as that used for the RC213V-S.

L’ABS provides settings for road and track driving, with the addition for the 2024 of a Race setting dedicated to extreme circuit driving, furthermore the quickshifter on the “SP” is standard.

The fairing, as for the “Standard” version, has been redesigned according to the presence of new aerodynamic appendages which generate the downforce necessary to increase braking stability and consistent front end grip but with 10% less resistance needed for cornering at high speed. The riding position has also been modified, with higher clip-on handlebars and lower footrests.

The colors available per la CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 2024 there are two, both with black circles: Grand Prix Red e Mat Pearl Morion Black.

Equipped with a commemorative plaque on the airbox cover, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition And 1kg lighter of the version from which it derives and includes a series of carbon fiber components for the standard set-up such as: front mudguard, median fairing, aerodynamic appendages, lower fairing, airbox cover and rear mudguard flush with the wheel.“ of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in “black” color (Mat Pearl Morion Black) will be the basis for the special I primi version 300 copies

Once the 300 units available have run out, the ‘Mat Pearl Morion Black’ color will return to be part of the colors normally available together with the ‘Grand Prix Red’, and the carbon parts will be available as accessories.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and SP are both two-seaters.