Hero MotoCorp is one of the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturers. To better understand its entry strategy into Europe we interviewed Niranjan Gupta, CEO of the Indian brand, at EICMA 2023.

November 17, 2023

Hero MotoCorp is by many one of the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturers: its headquarters are in New Delhi, India, and it distributes its vehicles in more than 47 countries, from Latin America, to Asia, to Africa and, of course, also in the East. Its production is focused on small displacement models up to 450 cc (including the X-Pulsean air-cooled single-cylinder enduro that you can also find in the video about our experience at the F2R in Colombia), but also has an active active partnership with Harley-Davidson for the production and marketing in India of the Harley-Davidson X440, a model that we are unlikely to see in Europe but which could also have further developments in the future.

It is not the first time that the Indian manufacturer participates in EICMA, however in this edition Hero has expressed its desire to enter the European market much more openly, with increasingly more dedicated models. For now, according to its CEO Niranjan Gupta who we interviewed at the Hero stand at EICMA 2023, Hero’s strategy starts with working with trusted partners in the UK, Spain and France to launch commercial operations in each of these markets by mid-2024, introduce the VIDA electric scooter and then expand the offering to other markets markets and other segments. Moreover, the Indian brand is also known globally for its participation in Rally and the inclusion of Joan Barreda in the official team that will participate in the Dakar is very fresh news.

Eicma 2023. Hero MotoCorp arrives in Europe: we interviewed its CEO

The “entry” strategy into Europe is therefore initially based on three markets: in United Kingdom Motogb, which has been active for almost 40 years and has an independent dealer network of over 150 dealers, will be the distributor of Hero MotoCorp. In France, Hero will be distributed by GD France, a company with over 20 years of experience in the automotive sector, while in Spain Hero will collaborate with Noria Motos, part of the Onex group. Certainly the European volumes, even just for a mere demographic issue, will be very different from those that Hero can boast in India, but in this interview Niranjan Gupta reveals the reasons that will bring the Hero line-up to Europe.

Photo: Courtesy EICMA