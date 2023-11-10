Revolution? Certainly a clear cut with the previous version: 40 horsepower, ride by wire, USD fork, six-speed gearbox.

After many sightings during testing, finally Royal Enfield revealed his to the public new Himalayan 450, which takes the place of the previous air-cooled version. It is a real revolution: the first liquid-cooled engine for Royal Enfield and the first six-speed gearbox, but also a substantial evolutionary step with the power that takes a leap and reaches 40 horses declared. Let’s see it in detail.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 it arrives after a gestation that began practically at the same time as the debut of the previous version: a long period of time in which the project was refined and created to guarantee a substantial evolution of the model. The new single-cylinder engine makes its debut Sherpa with 452 cc with a maximum power of 40.02 HP at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm but with 90% of the torque available from 3,000. The new engine is of the semi-dry sump type in order to maximize the height from the ground, it features an integrated water pump and a double-pass radiator to ensure optimal cooling, the gearbox is also new, now with six speeds and managed via a new cable-operated assisted slipper clutch. Two maps available, Performance and Eco, managed through the ride by wire (another important first for Royal Enfield).

The steel frame is also totally redesigned and is coupled to a 43mm diameter USD fork with 200 mm travel, while at the rear we find a monoshock which also guarantees 200 mm wheel travel in this case too. The braking system is made up of one disc per wheel, 310 at the front with a two-piston caliper and 270 mm at the rear. The rims do not change in diameter compared to the previous version (21″ front and 17″ rear). but the rear tire now reaches the measurements of 140/80. The rear ABS can be deactivated for off-road driving.

Also new is the 17 liter fuel tank, whose rear part has been slimmed down to offer more comfortable support for the knees during riding

gear. The rider and passenger seat, of the split type, allows height adjustment for the rider with a range of 20 mm. In addition to the standard saddle, an alternative saddle in a lowered version is also available on request. Between the standard and low seat, the rider has a range of heights available from 805 mm up to 845 mm. The dry weight is 181 kg, while that in running order it is equal to 196 kg.

The equipment includes a lighting system Full LED and a new circular instrumentation is introduced: the TripperDash (4″ TFT) which offers the possibility of switching from the traditional analogue style to a digital layout, with the first full map cartographic navigation in the world on a round display with integrated Google Maps engine and audio indications in more than 130 languages. The joystick controller on the left switch allows you to control the dashboard, as well as music, calls and messages as part of the mobile connectivity. One also available USB Type-C socket

To customize the new one Himalayan 450 are available beyond 30 new original accessories, configurable according to two themes: Adventure and Rally. The

Adventure accessories focus on the bike’s long-distance capabilities, with bespoke aluminum luggage boxes, taller Adventure windshield, Adventure seat and LED fog lights. The Rally accessories instead accentuate the model’s off-road capabilities, combining the Rally rear mudguard with the thinner Rally seat to give the bike a more aggressive look and stance. This setup is compatible with rackless soft bags and a rear rack, while the Rally handguards, sump guard and headlight guard offer maximum protection for the most extreme terrain.

The new Himalayan 450 will arrive during 2024 at a price still being defined.