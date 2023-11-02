There is less and less left until the start of the 80th edition of the International Two-Wheel Exhibition. The presence of Fiat and Fiat Professional with its range of electric vehicles is unmissable. Many new features including the brand new Mickey Mouse, which will make its corporate debut at the Fiat stand

November 2, 2023

We’re here now, very little left until the start of EICMA 2023, the International Two Wheel Exhibition, which is celebrating its 80th edition. EICMA, from 7 to 12 November at Fiera Milano Rho, opens its doors to the press and sector operators (7-8 November) and in the following days to enthusiasts. After the success of 2022 Fiat e Fiat Professional confirm their presence as exhibitors with a stand dedicated to their electric commercial vehicles and a huge novelty: the Fiat Topolino.

What will you find at the stand



In the spectacular context of the Fair, the Fiat and Fiat Professional stand is the B58 and is located in pavilion 18. Here there will be an exhibition dedicated to two-wheel lovers: Fiat Professional in fact, it will exhibit the electric models E-Ducato and E-Scudo, both set up specifically for the transport of motorbikes and bicycles. It doesn’t end here, at the Fiat stand the highly anticipated Mickey Mouse will make his debut in society. The ideal solution for urban mobility, capable of going anywhere thanks to its small size and 100% electric mobility.

At the Fiat and Fiat Professional stand you will have the opportunity to meet Giuseppe GalassiManaging Director of Fiat and Abarth in Italy, e Gianluca Zampese, Stellantis LCV Business Unit Manager for Italy. He will also be present at the stand on Tuesday 7 November Vanni OdderaFCA ambassador.

Visiting the stand is an unmissable opportunity to take a look at the future and to see one of the innovations on the Italian automotive scene live, as well as discover other ways of moving yourself and your two wheels.