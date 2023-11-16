Here are all the EZI news presented at Eicma 2023

November 16, 2023

During the 80th edition of Eicma GOOD presented two new products from its electric range. The two vehicles were presented at the stand of Keeway Group together with two new combustion engine products.

The first to be revealed was Hypevolta scooter with a futuristic design. It can travel 125km once charged to 100% and can reach the maximum speed of 100 km/h. The saddle is very low and the weight is low, these characteristics make it suitable for a large segment of the public.

Eicma 2023. EZI Hypevolt: technical characteristics and equipment (VIDEO)

The second novelty refers to the playful part of two wheels: an electric fun bike intended for off-road fun, Hyperide-R.

This little electric motocross weighs 77kg and can reach the maximum speed of 75 km/h. The battery has a peak power of 6000W and full charge happens in about 90 minutes.

Eicma 2023. EZI Hyperide-R: technical characteristics