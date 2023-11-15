EZI presents its new electric scooter. Futuristic lines and 125 kilometer range. Here’s how it’s done

November 15, 2023

Making its debut on the stage at the stand of Keeway Groupthe electric scooter will also be at Eicma 2023 THIS IS Hypevolta scooter designed to tackle the urban jungle.

About this electric scooter The futuristic lines and the large saddle are immediately striking, under which it is possible to store a full-face helmet. In the central tunnel there is another compartment, decidedly smaller in size. Under the plastic we find the engine of the THIS IS Hypevolt: an electric motor from 4000 W with a 8000W peak powerwhich allows him to reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h. Thanks to the power of the electric motor, this small scooter can tackle slopes of 20% and the two 30Ah lithium ion battery packs guarantee autonomy – declared on the technical data sheet – the 125 km.

This scooter mounts a pair of 14-inch wheels and is equipped with a combined braking system CBS. Upon customer request, the version with ABS is also available. The weight of the Hypevolt is 100 Kg and, thanks to a particularly low saddle – at 790 mm – it is accessible to all heights.

This little scooter it is equipped with 5-inch TFT instruments and a distinctive blue windshield. The basic equipment includes an electronic anti-theft device, ignition via app and a keyless system. The Hypevolt will be sold in four different colors: white, black, blue and grey.