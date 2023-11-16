The new EZI Hyperide-R was presented at Eicma 2023, an electric fun vehicle with knobby wheels

November 16, 2023

At Eicma 2023, it was presented at the Keeway Group stand TRUE Hyperide-Rthe second electric novelty after the Hypevolt scooter.

Hyperide-R is a small motocross equipped with an electric engine 3000W capable of delivering a peak power of 6000W. Thanks to the battery from 35Ahand at the low weight of 77 kgriding this motocross you can reach 75 km/h of maximum speed and it is possible to tackle slopes up to 30 degrees. The battery, according to what was declared by the manufacturer, it fully recharges in 90 minutes.

Original equipment we find a small and practical 3-inch screen, ignition via app, keyless starting, and anti-theft. As standard we find knobby tires 70/100-R19 front and 110/80-R17 behind. To complete the technical equipment, disc brakes, both at the front and rear and LED lighting.