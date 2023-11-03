EICMA 2023 is now upon us and we at Moto.it, like every year, will be present with our stand. The big news this year is the presence of an F1 simulator, yes, you understood correctly. Here’s how you can try it

They are missing very few days before the start of the International Two Wheel Exhibition. From 7 to 12 NovemberIn fact, EICMA comes to life at Rho Fiera Milano, which this year celebrates its 80th edition. We at Moto.it let’s not miss the call with our fantastic stand but, this year, what made it even more special was Brembo. A dedicated space has been set aside in our stand to the Powered by Brembo F1 simulator where enthusiasts will be able to challenge each other to set lap records.

If you have never tried a driving simulator or want to show us what you are capable of you absolutely cannot miss visiting our stand and test the F1 simulator. It didn’t end here: during EICMA week we will produce lots of social content with the F1 simulator at the center so who knows, you could be the protagonist and why not, you could also grab some gadgets from Moto.it.

How does it work



If you want to test the driving simulator Powered by Brembo you will have to go to pavilion 22 then to our stand, C31, and our very kind hostess will give you all the necessary information. You can test yourself behind the wheel of a top-level driving simulator and try to set the best time in Assetto Corsa.

We are waiting for you!