Ducati brings to Eicma 2023 the entire range of 2024 innovations already seen during the Ducati World Premiére, with the introduction of the new Hypermotard 698 Mono into the range and the debut of the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

by Antonio Privitera

November 11, 2023

Ducati Eicma 2023 showed the public what it had already revealed at the Ducati World Première which – starting from Monster 30th anniversary – they have gradually brought La. into the 2024 line-up DesertX Rallythe Multistrada V4 S Grand Tourthe very sporty one Multistrada V4 RSthe Hypermotard 698 Mono and therefore – protagonist of the Ducati stand at Eicma 2023 – the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916. You can find everything in the articles and videos in this review, but don’t forget that on December 8th The last chapter of the Ducati World Première awaits us: what will be the latest news from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer arriving in 2024?