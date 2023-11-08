Ducati celebrates 30 years of the 916 with a numbered series model limited to 500 units. There Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 it is Ducati’s homage to a motorcycle that represented a milestone in the history of the company. A true icon of design and the world of competitions, exhibited at the MoMA in New York, which still today, 30 years later, is considered the emblem of beauty applied to two wheels.

The unmistakable features and super-sporting character of the Ducati 916, the motorcycle from which the design DNA of all Ducati sports bikes is born, find themselves on the Panigale Anniversario. The genes of the 916 can be found in the mass concentrated at the front, in the sinuous view from above and in elements such as the headlight, the “nose”, the air intakes, the V of the fairing, the sculptural, diamond-shaped tank, the short and agile tail, single-armed.

On the Panigale Anniversario, the tribute to the 916 is celebrated with a livery, created by the Ducati Style Centrewhich pays homage to one of the most beautiful racing graphics in Ducati sporting history, that of the bike that won the Superbike world championship with Carl Fogarty in 1999.

The iconic tricolor on the fairing, the white number plates and the number 1 have been taken and revisited in a modern key, while the black portion of the upper half fairing recalls the air conveyors of the 916. The lower tank, also black, is a strong reference to the racing world. Finally, the laurel is present on the tank cover, in gold color like on the 916. The logo on the fairing, which on the first 916 was in silver with a gold outline, is here revisited and updated, almost with a 3D effect.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is made in a numbered series and limited to 500 examples. Like the racing bike that inspires its livery, it is offered only in the single-seater configuration and is enriched by the billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. Finally, the Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 is accompanied by the certificate of authenticity and the dedicated motorcycle cover.

The technical equipment combines SP2 specifications with a series of highly valuable details, which make this bike even more unique. The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 has the racing tank cap machined from solid aluminium*, the air ducts for cooling the front brakes, the exhaust heat shield, the wings with double profile design and the front mudguard in carbon fiber.

The five split-spoke rims are also made of carbon fibre, which reduce theThe weight of the wheels is 1.4 kg compared to the forged Marchesini ones of the V4 S and 3.4 kg compared to those of the Panigale V4. The inertial moment is reduced by approximately 26% on the front and 46% on the rear, making the bike more agile, less tiring and more precise in acceleration.

The braking system is the best in the category: thanks to the Brembo Stylema R calipers and cooling ducts it offers high braking effectiveness and constant lever travel even during long sessions on the track. The Brembo MCS brake master cylinder with remote adjuster allows you to adapt the feeling in a simple and intuitive way and to adjust the distance from the knob without having to stop.

The STM EVO dry clutch offers greater fluidity in all phases of closed-throttle driving, such as entering corners, and allows you to customize the level of mechanical engine braking by changing the secondary spring. When used on the track, with the clutch cover open, enthusiasts can enjoy the classic sound that characterizes racing Ducatis.

The adjustable footrests in billet aluminum allow you to adapt the riding position to any size, and allow the use of the standard Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, which can be configured both as a traditional gearbox and with a racing scheme. Finally, the Ducati Data Analyzer+ data acquisition system allows you to monitor the rider’s performance.

The motorbike is delivered complete with a kit for track use, which includes billet aluminum caps for removing the rear-view mirrors*, kit for removing the license plate holder*, open carbon clutch cover* and Ducati data acquisition system Data Analyzer+.

The Panigale V4 30th Anniversario 916 was unveiled on the opening day of EICMA 2023, with an international event at the Ducati stand where, until Sunday 12th, it will be possible to see the entire 2024 range of the Borgo Panigale company live.

During the event, Ducati has officially announced the dates of World Ducati Week 2024. The appointment, for all enthusiasts, is scheduled for the weekend of 26 – 28 Julyas always at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Main standard equipment

Celebratory “30th Anniversary” livery** Steering head machined from solid with model name and progressive number of the bike (XXX/500)* Exposed brushed aluminum tank Carbon fiber wheels Dedicated saddle with “30°” logo** Carbon fiber wings Carbon fiber front mudguard Carbon fiber brake caliper shrouds** Carbon fiber exhaust heat shield** STM-EVO SBK dry clutch Final drive with 520 chain, specific pinion and crown Carbon fiber rims split 5-spoke carbon Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers Brembo MCS 19.21 (Multiple Click System) front brake master cylinder with remote adjusting Front brake and clutch levers milled at the ends Adjustable rider footrests in billet aluminum with carbon heel guards Single-seat configuration Kit Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module (supplied) Open carbon clutch cover** (supplied) License plate holder removal cover** (supplied) Mirror hole cover machined from solid aluminium** (supplied) Tank cap machined from solid aluminium** (supplied) Certificate of authenticity and dedicated motorcycle cover