In the world of protection, those polymers that stand out are capable of being very soft at rest but tough and resistant when subjected to stress. D3O shows us its proposals and innovations at EICMA 2023

November 15, 2023

Ad EICMA 2023 not only the motorbikes were the protagonists, but also the clothing, accessories and protections: both the “visible” ones such as helmets and the – if we want – hidden ones such as the protections which are inserted inside the technical clothing and which they often save our safety from even irreparable damage.

D3O is a company that has been developing all-round protection for many years, in the sense that it is not limited only to the world of motorbikes but, just visit its website, embraces the world of sport, motorsport, work and even the military one. Some solutions are dedicated to us motorcyclists which start from a polymer which at rest has a very soft consistency but which, subjected to a shock – such as that detectable in an impact – stiffens and allows absorbing the impact force. In this video Giobatta Pianalto (European Sales Manager of D3O) shows us how they work D3O protections and news for 2024.