The Adventure arrives equipped with the 450 cc parallel twin engine from CFMOTO. 21-inch front wheel and very personal aesthetics, it will be in dealerships around mid-2024 at a price still to be defined

November 12, 2023

CFMOTO continues with its expansion of the line-up and uses the platform based on the now well-known 450 cc inline twin to create an Adventure: it’s called 450MT and was presented to Eicma 2023showing its design and the “family feeling” with the other motorcycles of the Chinese company.

The frame of the 450Mt is made of steel and the bike shows all its adventurous character with the front wheel 21 inch with 90/90 tire (few other innovations on the subject of road enduros with a displacement of around 450 cc have a 21″ front) while the diameter changes to 18 if we look at the rear wheel, with 140/70 tyre.

The suspensions KYB they see a fork USD and a progressive shock absorber with 200 mm of travel, adjustable both in preload and hydraulically, while the dry weight is declared in 175 kg: accessibility seems to be the key word when we look at the height of the saddle from the ground which is equal to 820 mm, however a optional saddle which brings the measurement to 800 mm.

Eicma 2023: CFMOTO 450MT, the small twin-cylinder Adventure (VIDEO)

The engine is a 449 cc parallel twin that delivers 32,5 kW a 8500 giri e 44 Nm a 6.250 giriwith 270° crankshaft and double balancer shaft, a unit that we know quite well having already tried the 450SR and the 450NK, and as far as the equipment is concerned we find a 5 inch TFT and the ability to disengage ABS and TCS (both supplied by Bosch) for off-road driving.

The 450MT will come in at approx mid-2024 at a price still being defined.