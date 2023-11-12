The new CF MOTO cruiser presented at Eicma 2023. Here’s what it looks like live

November 12, 2023

CFMOTO leads to European debut his 450 cc CL-C cruiserit is a motorcycle built around ergonomics, designed to combine a saddle height of 690 mm (really very contained) with adequate control of the vehicle. Thanks to the attractive design and the British touch the 450CL-C attracted many enthusiasts to Eicma.

Design



The design and style these are two key points in cruisers. The new 450CL-C overall it appears well done and attention to detail has not been overlooked: we find a mirror-polished fuel cap, the 1989 badge with silver ring logo, the ultra-polished fuel tank, the leather seat treated with Pinstripe® technology Back.

The headlight is a fundamental element in the design and in true classic style on the 450CL-C we find a circular, full LED headlight unit. Behind an integrated taillight, very eye-catching.

Motor



The engine is the well-known – and proven – 450 cc twin-cylinder in line with 270° combustion timing, the power is 40.8 horsepower at 8,000 rpmthe maximum torque is 42 Nm a 6.250 giri. The gearbox has six speeds and uses a toothed belt final drive – as is almost obligatory in the segment.

Cycling



CF MOTO declares, on the technical data sheet, a weight of 181 kg in running order. The chassis features a steel frame coupled with a 37 mm USD fork, while at the rear there is a monoshock. The braking system consists of a single front disc 320 mm with radially mounted caliper and four pistons, while a single 220 mm disc operates at the rear.

Equipment, colors and price



The equipment of the CF MOTO 450CL-C also includes the distinctive LED headlight unit, a 3.6-inch TFT circular dashboard and the Traction Controlwhile there are two colors available: Nebula Black and the eye-catching Ruby Red.

The price in the process of being defined for a cruiser that will arrive during 2024 and which will be joined by a – in our opinion – beautiful one-off, a special created by CFMOTO to express all the technical and stylistic potential of the cruiser/bobber theme around the 450 cc twin-cylinder.