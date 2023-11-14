Drift Evo 2 is a refined Dual Sport helmet with important modifications: shell, air vents, visor release created for sport touring but which does not disdain the track

1974-2024: 50 years of Caberg Italiaa great achievement for a story that began with Article 100, an icon for those who love vintage style, which reaches the present day with the Drift Evo 2full-face carbon fiber helmet equipped with Caberg SOS MEDICAL IDa system based on NFC technology which, in the event of an emergency or accident, allows any user to trace the person wearing it via the smartphone and, launch an SOS message, report its location or make an emergency request.

The helmet is characterized by important changes, such as the totally new shell entirely in carbon, as well as the four air intakes with extractors, the mechanism for releasing the visor, and the cheek pads.