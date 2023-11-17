At Eicma 2023 we were bombarded with news a bit in all segments, including sports cars.

So there is a lot of news starting from small displacements, moving on from medium displacements – where we have witnessed the pleasant return of the 600 four-cylinder – up to large displacements. There was the rediscovery of the four-cylinder for Kawasaki, with the ZX-4RR in the 40th Anniversary color and Honda wants to bring it back to glory the legendary CBR600RR. And then Suzuki, which unveils its new twin-cylinder sports car GSX-8S. Not to mention the concepts of Fantic Motor e from the Corsaro Sport by Moto Morini.

In short, there are many new features and we have deliberately not mentioned them all in these first lines. In all cases we have prepared this article for you which includes all the new sports cars presented at Eicma 2023. Here they are!