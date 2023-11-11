The Indian company at Eicma 2023 presents the totally new Himalayan 450, brings the renewed Bullet 350 and the Aurora version of the Meteor

November 11, 2023

The Indian manufacturer uses the stage of Eicma 2023 to unveil a highly anticipated motorcycle: the new one Himalayan 450. Royal Enfield’s Adventure is totally renewed in both chassis and engine. A wave of updates is also arriving for the range Meteor 350which also sees the entry of the new one into the family Aurora versiondecidedly “vintage” and characterized by spoked rims.

Eicma 2023: Eccola! Nuova Royal Enfield Himalayan 450