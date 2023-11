As usual, the Iwata company brought many new range products to EICMA. In addition to the updates, there are new products, such as the RayZR scooter and the XSR900GP as well as new editions of particularly popular trim levels such as Extreme and Explore by Ténéré. A new generation of MT-09 and MT-09 SP is also presented. In the following videos we tell you everything about the Yamaha news at EICMA 2023.