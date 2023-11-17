In this article we collect all the Naked, Roadster and Scrambler news from Eicma 2023. Many new features, from the electric ones to the brand new Hornet 1000

November 17, 2023

During the eightieth edition of Eicma many new features were presented, both on the endothermic and electrical fronts. One of the most popular categories – which reflects market demands very precisely – and on which the manufacturers are focusing a lot is that of Naked.

Easy, versatile and exciting to drive: this category it depopulated in recent years and in fact we find a wide offer. There are motorcycles of all types, from single-cylinder to four-cylinder, of every style and engine architecture. In short, there is something for all tastes.

In this article we list all the news Naked, Roadster and Scrambler presented at Eicma 2023. All you have to do is tell us which one is your favourite!

EICMA 2023: KTM presents the new 990 DUKE

EICMA 2023. KTM presents the new DUKE 390 and 125

Eicma 2023. The new Honda CB1000 Hornet: technical characteristics (VIDEO and GALLERY)

Eicma 2023: Honda presents the CB500 Hornet (VIDEO and GALLERY)

The Kawasaki Z500 and Z500 SE debut at EICMA 2023. Technical characteristics and equipment

Benelli presents the Tornado Naked Twin 500. Here are all the features, the video and the gallery

Eicma 2023. New Caballero range! Fantic renews both the 125 and 500. All the details (VIDEO)

Eicma 2023, Moto Morini the return of the Corsaro (VIDEO)

Eicma, Moto Morini Milano, the classic that advances (VIDEO)

EICMA 2023. Mondial news (VIDEO)

EICMA 2023. What’s new from Ultraviolette (VIDEO)

Eicma 2023. MBP N300R: technical characteristics and equipment (VIDEO)

EICMA 2023. Triumph Scrambler 400 X: technical characteristics, price (VIDEO and GALLERY)

EICMA 2023. Triumph Speed ​​400, technical characteristics and price (VIDEO and GALLERY)

Eicma 2023. VOGE news (VIDEO AND GALLERY)

Zonsen: the Cyclone news presented at EICMA 2023