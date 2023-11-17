From naked bikes to sports bikes, from crossovers to travel enduros, the medium-sized motorcycle segment has never enjoyed so much popularity. Let’s see all the new products presented at EICMA under 500 cc

We could perhaps define it as the “TRK effect”, loading Benelli’s best-seller with an excess of responsibility. The fact is, however, that the Sino-Marche crossover is the tip of the iceberg of a phenomenon that has been underway in recent years and which at this EICMA appeared to be almost complete. I am referring to the notable growth of proposals under 500 cc, the so-called medium-small displacements, obviously referring to motorbikes and not scooters. In recent years we have seen these models climb the sales charts in a way that, perhaps, we did not fully foresee. And while on the one hand large-capacity motorcycles remain in the top position, it is a segment that is experiencing great growth and which now offers much more variety of choice. So let’s go and see all the new motorcycles presented at EICMA 2023 in view of the 2024 season in this range.