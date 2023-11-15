At Eicma 2023, at the Keeway Group stand, MBP presented its two new products for 2024. The adventure A2 and a naked 300 with single-sided arm arrive

November 15, 2023

At the Keeway Group stand MBP presented two innovations with internal combustion engines. The first is one naked 300 – also available with single-sided swingarm – while the second one adventure with a 19″ rim with an off-road spirit.

The MBP T502X – the adventure – enters straight into a very competitive market segment with an absolutely interesting range of original equipment. The lines are pleasant and the driving setting seems, at first glance, the right one: wide, high handlebars and narrow tank. The engine delivers 47.6 horses at 8,500 rpm, perfectly in line with the requirements of the A2 driving licence. The dry weight is 195 kg and what is surprising is the offer: as standard we find hand guards, engine guards, fairing guards and exhaust guards, all in plastic.

Eicma 2023. MBP unveils the T502X: the new A2 adventure. Technical characteristics (VIDEO)

MBP N300R



The N300R it is the new naked dedicated to drivers with an A2 license. In the R version, the one exhibited at the fair, we find a single-sided swingarm and a characteristic painting of the frame and rims. This little 300 it does not stand out in its technical characteristicsbut certainly in style given the unusual single-sided swingarm, usually equipped on larger bikes.

Eicma 2023. MBP N300R: technical characteristics and equipment (VIDEO)