RX 450 Motocross 2024 and two new features such as the Alp

November 17, 2023

A EICMA 2023 Beta presented some interesting innovations such as the nova RX 450 Motocross 2024 from 60 horses, which offers itself on the Cross market at a competitive price, while as regards motorbikes intended for more eclectic use, light and easy to manage, we highlight the renewal of the Alp with 4.0 equipped with a 35 horsepower liquid-cooled engine, also available in X version with increased ground clearance.

Beta RX 450 Motocross 2024 a EICMA

Beta Alp X Scrambler e Alp 4.0 a EICMA 2023