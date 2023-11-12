The Portuguese brand AJP updates its workhorse, or rather rally horse, the PR7 and also offers the limited Golden Edition version. Changes also in distribution in our country

November 12, 2023

The Portuguese brand AJP since 1987 it has been dedicated to gusset lovers with a well-calibrated and sanguine range. In recent years he has attracted the attention of rally raid enthusiasts with the PR7 which arrives at EICMA 2023 with an update that mainly concerns the graphics and the driving position with a movement of the footrests. All the characteristics that make it a unique product for those looking for a mono for this type of specialty and with all-European components are confirmed: from the Sachs suspension to the Brembo brakes, from the turret in full Dakarian style to the 650 single-cylinder engine derived from Husqvarna. The only concession to Asian producers is the Samsung tablet used as instrumentation.

For 2024, however, a further novelty is added: the Gold Edition. You can immediately recognize it for the Ohlins branded suspensions with gold-coloured anodized stays as well as for the rims. Dedicated exhaust and saddle as well as the color. It will be offered in a limited number of pieces but which has not yet been defined, so you have time to step forward! The price of the Golden Edition will be less than fifteen thousand euros, approximately three thousand more than the standard PR7. An update in the last two years also concerned the distribution of the AJP brand in our country which is now entrusted to Commerciale Reginato.