A new logo to celebrate 110 years of EICMA. It will be a year full of events and demonstrations dedicated to this extraordinary birthday.

November 13, 2023

EICMA 2023 edition has just ended, but there is a detail that should not go unnoticed, and that is the fact that this event has accomplished 110 years of life.

It dates back to 1914 the first edition, which took place at the Kursaal Diana in Milan, right behind our current headquarters. The first edition of what was theWorld Motorcycle Show: the first step of a fair, which in over a century of history has established itself as the most important event in the world for the relevant industry, evolving together with the companies in the sector and telling the history of the country through two wheels.

To celebrate this unique milestone, EICMA launched its own during the six days celebratory logothe first and official communication action that anticipates a year marked by special initiatives and events.

The executive director of EICMA Spa, Giacomo Casartelliconfirmed that “the presentation of this logo, which is inspired by art, coincides with the opening of a special year, not without surprises and novelties: that of EICMA is a unique story in the world and this is a unique achievement, which dutifully deserves to be celebrated in a big way and together with the industry to which it gives 110 ten years we offer an incredible stage. AND only by looking at our roots and the value of our history can we look to the future”.

“The art of two wheels, for 110 years” is the claim that accompanies the celebratory brand coming from Lorenzo Marini’s line, advertiser, co-founder and creative director of the Yes Marini agency in Milan. The artist himself explains its origin and inspiration: “While graphic design is rational, art is impulsive. This graphic sign conveys speed, travel, emotion. I didn’t want to draw a number, that of the celebration, but to tell a story made of ideas, adrenaline, intuitions. Yellow represents the light, the sun, the energy, the black represents the track, the path, the wheel. This combination creates a vibrant work of art that juxtaposes the importance of more than a century of history. We need to remember that history is now, history happens in this moment, in the eternal present.”