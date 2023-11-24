loading…

The future of a Palestinian state can be realized without a military. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A future Palestinian state could be demilitarized or without a military and have a temporary international security presence to provide reassurance to both Palestinians and Israelis. This was said by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“We said that we are ready for this country to be demilitarized, and also there is a guarantee of force, whether NATO troops, UN troops, or Arab or American troops, until we achieve security for both countries, the newborn Palestinian state and other countries. the state of Israel,” Sisi said at a joint press conference in Cairo with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, reported by Reuters.

A political resolution requiring a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains out of reach, Sisi added.

Arab countries rejected suggestions that Arab forces were providing security in the Gaza Strip following the end of Israel’s military operation there against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told journalists in London this week that Arab countries did not want to enter the Gaza Strip, which could turn into a “barren land” due to an Israeli military offensive.

“Under what circumstances would we want to go and be seen as enemies and be seen as coming to clean up Israel’s mess?” he says.

(ahm)