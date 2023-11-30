Through this step, Egypt aims to mobilize “climate finance,” as well as strengthen global efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

16 sectors for carbon certification

Egypt has identified 16 basic sectors in which it aims to attract “carbon certificates,” according to an official source who spoke to Sky News Arabia, on condition of anonymity.

The source explained that the Egyptian government has been studying carbon certificate projects for a long time, and its various institutions have worked during the past few months to complete the legal and administrative structures for launching these certificates soon.

Voluntary carbon market

The activities of the previous edition of the climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh last year witnessed the launch of the first Egyptian direct investment company operating in the voluntary carbon market, and it is the company whose activities are targeted to be activated during the next few period.

The Egyptian Minister of Environment, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, stated in previous statements that “carbon certificates” will serve as “tradable financial instruments” as an innovative means to address the negative effects of climate change, to be issued to any party implementing projects to reduce greenhouse gases.

Egyptian carbon certificates

The 16 sectors targeted for granting carbon emissions reduction certificates and carbon emissions reduction projects include:

transportation. Mining. Metals. Waste handling and disposal. Carbon capture and storage. Chemical industries. Renewable energy. Non-renewable energy. Construction.

Egyptian financial market

The source indicates that “COP 28” in the Emirates is one of the main sites targeted by Egypt to promote these certificates.

He added that Egyptian government agencies have worked to coordinate among themselves regarding the rules governing “carbon certificates,” which are expected to be launched on the Egyptian financial market during the first quarter of 2024, provided that their launch is preceded by promoting them locally and globally.

The source explains that the procedures included the possibility of Egyptian companies acquiring “carbon certificates,” or foreign companies, provided that the foreign company is accredited in the international registries for “voluntary carbon,” with the Egyptian Stock Exchange and the General Authority for Administrative Control notified of carbon certificate trading operations.

International and Arab interest

Mohamed Abdel Rahim, an Egyptian environmental expert, says that carbon markets are an idea adopted by several countries in the world to confront climate change and provide the necessary financing for it.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the environmental expert explains the importance of carbon markets as follows:

There is global interest in “carbon markets” and their certificates, and this experience is currently being transmitted to Egypt and the Arab countries. There is an Arab trend in more than one country to pay attention to the idea of ​​“carbon markets.” The “carbon certificates” will serve as tradable securities on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. Carbon markets help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide financing for green and sustainable growth. Over the past years, several Egyptian governorates have launched “carbon certificates” as separate experiments, and the experiment will be generalized at the national level. There are several sectors that should be targeted; Such as transportation, electricity, waste, and industry, as they are the sectors that pollute the environment the most. Carbon certificates will be issued to any entity implementing greenhouse gas reduction projects.