A convoy of ambulances heads towards northern Gaza during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, November 24, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

CAIRO – Egypt and Qatar are holding negotiations with Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas to resolve the issue of releasing a second group of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Broadcaster Al Arabiya reported the development on Saturday (25/11/2023), citing sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier the same day, Hamas’ military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, announced a delay in the release of a second group of Israeli hostages until Israel met the terms of the prisoner exchange deal.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor later said his party had not violated any provisions of the agreement.

The Palestinian movement Hamas said it would continue to comply with the prisoner exchange agreement following efforts by Egypt and Qatar to deliver Israeli guarantees to uphold the terms of the agreement.

“Significant progress has been achieved in efforts to free the second group of Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip,” said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari on Saturday.

“Tonight, our efforts (to free the hostages) continue, and we will notify the families and the community if anything happens. “We have to be patient, there is significant progress,” said Hagari.

The military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, said it had handed over 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreigners to the Red Cross.

“As part of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Al Qassam Brigades handed over 13 detained Israelis and 7 foreigners to the Red Cross,” said a statement on the movement’s Telegram channel.

(she)