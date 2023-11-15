“Fawry” Company announced in an official statement that “there has been no attack or penetration into the company’s information system,” stressing that “the efficiency and security of its electronic defenses across all its platforms and services provided electronically,” and pointing out the incorrectness of what was raised on social media platforms in the past few hours. Last.

The company’s CEO, Ashraf Sabry, explains to Sky News Arabia what happened during the last hours, saying:

We received unconfirmed information late on Wednesday evening that a problem had occurred in some of our services provided electronically, and we immediately took several measures to determine the veracity of these statements. Throughout the night and until the beginning of Thursday, all of the company’s transactions were examined, by carrying out numerous research and tests by the technical support team within our company. After completing all tests, we ensured that there had been no breach of customer financial and banking data, or a crisis occurring in the company’s applications. We are not facing any problem within the company, but there is a temporary malfunction in one of the applications and the website due to customer pressure, as it has witnessed great activity in the past hours after the spread of rumors. After the end of the massive wave of customers entering the website and application, they will return to work normally, the crisis will end, and everyone can carry out their financial transactions smoothly.

According to a statement by the company, which was established in 2008 to provide digital transformation and electronic payments services, it “applies the highest cybersecurity standards in accordance with the requirements of global regulatory authorities, to confront any attempts to penetrate it.”

The CEO of Fawry confirms that it is resorting to a new procedure to reassure customers, which is “contacting a specialized company in order to review all servers and the security of its electronic defenses again, and to issue its neutral statement regarding the incident.”

Sabri added to Sky News Arabia: “A contract has already been made with a specialized company, which has begun its work over the past hours with great precision and a team of specialists. We have overcome all obstacles in front of it so that it can complete its mission to perfection.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “We are working in full swing with the company so that it can issue its statement as quickly as possible in order to clarify the picture to the public, and we are confident in the company’s capabilities to confront any hack.”