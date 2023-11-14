Suara.com – The agile winger for the Indonesian National Team, Egy Maulana Vikri, emphasized that the Indonesian National Team is not afraid to face Iraq, which is said to be supported by around 65 thousand spectators at the Basra International Stadium, Thursday (16/11/2023).

According to the player belonging to Dewa United, the Garuda squad came all the way to Iraq to achieve victory on the first matchday of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian zone.

“We came here to win,” stressed Egy Maulana Vikri, quoted from the official PSSI website, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Egy explained that Shin Tae-yong and the coaching staff had provided provisions during preparations to face Iraq. More or less, the players already understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team nicknamed the Mesopotamian Lions.

The former Lechia Gdansk player emphasized that the Indonesian national team must not be careless in the upcoming match. He considers Iraq a quality opponent.

Home of the Iraqi National Team, Basra International Stadium. (Twitter)

“We have seen videos of Iraq’s previous matches. They are a very good team,” said Egy.

Iraq is predicted to be a tough test for the Indonesian national team. The two teams are so far apart in FIFA rankings, namely 68 versus 145.

The meeting record is also not in Indonesia’s favor. In the last six meetings as quoted from 11v11, Garuda has never won with five losses and one draw.

Iraqi media reported that tickets for Indonesia’s match against their national team had sold out. This means that the capacity of the Basra International Stadium, which can accommodate 65 thousand spectators, will be fully filled.