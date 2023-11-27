Everyone is currently searching for and capturing more sustainable energy sources, but above all more efficient and that do not affect the pocket so much.

Tell you that in the midst of all this situation, aerothermal energy emerges as a revolutionary alternative that promises to change the game in the air conditioning, heating and hot water panorama, with a sustainable approach.

At the core of this technology is the ability to harness the energy contained in the air around you. “This energy is extracted almost entirely from the air and produces heating, cooling and hot water. It only uses approximately 25% of the energy it consumes from electricity (sometimes natural gas) and the rest from ambient air,” he explains for Computer Today Carmen Vásquez, professor at the Universitat Carlemany and the University of Évora.

Unlike conventional systems that depend on fossil fuels, its operation is possible thanks to a heat pump whose function is to transfer heat from the environment—air, water or land—to a building or home, reversing the natural flow of heat. For this, a refrigerant gas is used in a closed thermodynamic cycle.

Iberdrola

This cycle allows for both heating and cooling, making aerothermal a versatile and energy-efficient system. As Iberdrola explains, to function, A heat pump requires the following components:

Compressor: its function is to transform electrical energy and raise the pressure of the refrigerant fluid. Condenser: This component condenses the refrigerant, which the heat exchanger transforms from a gas to a liquid. Expansion valve: this device generates a high pressure drop by reducing the temperature to cause the expansion of the refrigerant fluid. Evaporator: this element causes the refrigerant fluid to evaporate. The heat is then absorbed and the cycle restarts.

Iberdrola

“About 45% of Spaniards are considering changing their current heating system for another that works with renewable energy as a result of the price increase. Specifically, the heating solutions they think about when replacing their current systems are aerothermal energy and equipment that works with solar energy”, is explained in the study of Heating and Air Conditioning Consumption Habits of Spanish Homes by Bosch Home Comfort.

Challenges and great opportunities: the future of aerothermal energy

Its economic efficiency is manifested in substantial savings, with approximately 75% of the heat extracted from the air and only 25% of electricity. With a single device, consisting of indoor and outdoor units, it covers heating, cooling and hot water, simplifying installation. Aerothermal heating is approximately 30% cheaper than gas heating.

“It works as a renewable energy source, it is environmentally friendly and the greenhouse gas emissions associated with it are those due to the consumption of electrical energy or gas, which is less than 25%. In addition, the operating costs and maintenance are reduced and, for this reason, it is considered one of the emerging technologies today. In addition, there are countries that encourage the use of this renewable source by granting certain subsidies or discounts on taxes for its use,” adds the expert.

On the other hand, safety and ease of maintenance are hallmarks of aerothermal energy, as it does not generate smoke or waste, and offer a useful life of 20 to 25 years.

However, like all progress, it presents some problems that you have to be aware of. The initial investment may be somewhat high, but its return materializes in approximately four years.

Iberdrola

In very cold climates, its performance decreases, suggesting the option of hybrid aerothermal in these areas. —in Spain this problem almost disappears—. Also, mention that its installation clearly requires outdoor space and can affect the aesthetics of the home.

“Among its disadvantages: aerothermal energy depends on the electrical installation for its operation and, for this reason, it is associated with greenhouse gas emissions from the source of electrical energy it uses, which contribute to global warming. There are countries where the supply of natural gas is more economical than electric energy and this energy resource can be associated with it to reduce its operating costs,” says Carmen Vásquez.

When exploring the aerothermal market, prices vary depending on the space to be air conditioned, the equipment selected and the brand. Although the initial investment may be significant, the long-term efficiency and savings offset this outlay.. In general terms, an aerothermal unit starts at around 2,000 euros, with installation costs around 600 euros in single-family homes.

The advantages, From its efficiency to its low environmental impact, they position it as an option to consider for the present and future.. Its ability to generate heat and hot water in a sustainable and economical way represents a huge step forward in the transition towards more responsible energy consumption.

“We must take the step to this type of systems that maintain people’s comfort temperature with a lower energy cost. We are increasingly closer to exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius that climate scientists have established so that the effect of climate change is irreversible. We must do all the actions that we can implement to reduce energy consumption and the contribution of greenhouse gases as soon as possible. In the near future we will see more and more emerging technologies of this type,” the expert concludes.