The secret uses of some of the best spells that you have available in Baldur’s Gate 3 and that will allow you to obtain better results in the games.

We are not going to reveal anything new to you if we tell you that spells are tremendously important for our games of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The main problem is that we only usually know the main effect of the spells, which is the one that comes to us within the description of the spell or the one that seems most obvious, but there is much more.

Most of the spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 They have other secret effects that they don’t tell you at any point in the description, so you are missing out on a multitude of effects and functions.

So let’s talk to you about secret effects of some of the best spells you have available in Baldur’s Gate 3 so that you can give them a new use.

Effects, secret functions and curiosities of Baldur’s Gate 3 spells that you probably don’t know

Spiderweb

Thanks to the cobweb spell we can not only use it to slow down the advance of the creatures, but also avoid any fall damage on the part of our characters.

Simply place the web in the area where a character will fall and they will not take damage.

Darkness

Thanks to the darkness, enemies are blinded, but perhaps what you didn’t know is that whatever you do in the darkness they will not see you.

This way, you can use the darkness spell and, while you are in that area, steal from all the characters without them realizing it.

Furthermore, these types of spells, such as darkness or poison cloud, can cancel each other out directly by casting one or the other on an affected area, since the new spell will always take precedence.

Create or destroy water

This function causes it to rain or destroy a surface of water, but what you didn’t know is that you can reveal the invisibility of characters if you cast this spell in an area where you think there is an invisible enemy.

sanctuary

Thanks to Sanctuary, you or an ally cannot be targeted until you deal damage to a creature.

This is ideal especially for support characters, but in principle you couldn’t do any harm.

However, if you use a spiritual weapon with this support character, you are not attacking directly with the weapon, but rather it is a summoned entity and your Sanctuary will not be nullified.

Dress up and reduce and enlarge

With this spell you magically change all the details of your appearance. While reducing and enlarging increases or decreases the size of a creature, which influences the damage it deals when attacking with weapons.

For example, with disguise we can become a small creature, and if you cast reduce on top of that, you could become even smaller.

And being this small you can enter through different cavities that you cannot access with the normal size.

Fat

With the grease spell, the floor is covered with grease that slows down creatures in the area with the possibility of knocking them down. But, if we use Fireball afterwards, you will not only generate a surface of fire, but you will make a larger explosion.

dancing lights

As you well know, it is a spell that illuminates a 9 m radius. But the good thing is that this spell can block ducts and areas where vapors come out, including those from traps.

feign death

With the feign death spell, a protective coma is added that makes the character resistant to all damage, except psychic.

But it has an additional use that allows us to rob each and every merchant.

First you need the 100% attitude. Go to the commercial section, we give all the gold to the merchant so that the satisfaction bar rises practically to the maximum.

Once we have a great attitude with the merchant he will count as an ally and therefore we can cast feign death on him and now in that state we simply have to hide and get the steal, recovering what we had given and obtaining anything he has.

