He eevee day It is a special day dedicated to said Pokémon, which forms part of the imaginary created by Nintendo and it is one of the favorite creatures of fans of the franchise created by Nintendo more than 3 decades ago. That is why if you recently started Pokémon, you may have been surprised to see many Eevee around the world recently.

And the very special Pokémon has a personal day to celebrate it. We are talking about November 21the date marked on calendars to commemorate one of the most mythical and special creatures in the franchise universe.

And you may be wondering what they based on choosing this date as Eevee day. Well it turns out that the November 21, 2018 The date was certified by the Japan Anniversary Association. The truth is that this date was chosen because the numbers 1,1, 2 and 1 make reference to Eevee’s name in Japanese.

We can say that in the end it is all part of one marketing strategy to take advantage of the “pull” that one of the most famous and beloved Pokémon in the Nintendo universe has. Did you know this information?

Via