Live the present to the full and shape the future. It’s all about education. This is why Eni has decided to support education and training, in Italy and around the world. To demonstrate this approach, Energy for Education was born, a photographic volume that recounts the projects for access to education and training developed in some countries to which the company is linked by a long history of friendship and collaboration.

Education is an economic driver for countries, allowing people to broaden their perspectives, and communities to overcome social, economic and geographical barriers. In short, it is fundamental. And to think that, according to Unicef, over 600 million children and adolescents are unable to reach the minimum levels of education. Although significant progress has been made in universal access to primary education, millions of children around the world are still excluded.

Energy for Education is a new photographic journey in 12 countries. A story in images of Eni projects and initiatives for universal access to quality education and training. “The photographic journey of this publication aims to share Eni’s gaze towards education and training, as a factor of human, economic and social growth”, are the words of Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi at the opening of the publication.

But what projects are we talking about? In line with Sustainable Goal number 4 (SDG 4) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda “Provide quality, equitable and inclusive education and learning opportunities for all”, Eni proposes an inclusive and holistic education model, for the benefit of boys and girls, adolescents and young adults. Their educational projects are developed in collaboration with national governments and their ministerial plans and, based on the priorities they define, can include different levels of education:

primary and secondary education

universities and higher education

technical and professional training

educational and awareness-raising initiatives

As shown in the Eni Sustainability Report for 2022, initiatives range from the supply of school materials to strengthening the teaching skills of teachers, as in Ivory Coast and Indonesia. In some countries, Eni renovates schools, such as in Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Mexico, Ghana and Tunisia or improves their energy efficiency through the use of solar technology as in Kazakhstan; in others, it builds buildings from scratch, such as in Iraq and Nigeria, where the transfer of innovative agricultural skills has been promoted.

At the center of the programs organized by Eni are also technical and professional courses and advanced training courses, through which young people have easier access to the world of energy and, specifically, to job opportunities linked to the energy transition. In Egypt, for example, a school has been inaugurated that offers five different specializations in the energy and technological fields.

Education has always been a pillar for Eni. We see it in the history of the company: in the beginning there was the Scuola Mattei, a hotbed of energy-related knowledge for the new management classes, which has now become the heart of an annual course of excellence, the focus of which has expanded to also understand environmental issues. Eniscuola, born at the end of the 1980s, is a project started to introduce young people to the topic of energy, and which has evolved together with the sector, increasingly broadening its gaze to the issues of sustainability and the circular economy. In line with this path, in 2001 Eni launched Eni Corporate University (ECU), a company dedicated entirely to professional training; a wide-ranging project that looks at Italy and abroad, embracing the countries in which we are present to shape the future of energy: long-term colleagues, new hires, partners, to create a common business culture.

But let’s get to the numbers linked to the projects carried out by Eni from 2015 to 2022. The total beneficiaries were 164,407 (of which more than 46 thousand in Italy). Twelve countries involved with more than 85 million investments and 95 education projects. As regards Eni Corporate University (ECU), there were 2,648 beneficiaries. In short, data that confirms a constant and growing commitment.