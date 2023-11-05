The son of the blue patron was aboard his Porsche: another car was involved

Edoardo De Laurentiis, the son of Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner of Napoli, was involved in a car accident between Casapulla e Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in the Caserta area. It happened this afternoon, at around 3pm: according to the reconstruction of the police at the Santa Maria Capua Vetere police station, De Laurentiis jr was on board his Porsche Cayenne, in the company of a woman. His car would have collided with one Nissan driven by another woman with a child: the state police are investigating the dynamics. Il Mattino reports it.