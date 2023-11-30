Loading player

Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland announced on Wednesday that Sweetie and Sunshine, the two giant pandas who have lived at the park for more than 12 years, will be returned to China next week. The return is determined by the expiry of the agreement stipulated in 2011 between the zoo and the Chinese wildlife agency, which deals with the management of the pandas that China sends abroad: in recent weeks, for the same reason, Pandas living in the Washington Zoo in the United States have also been brought back to China.

As in the case of the United States, hypotheses have been raised about possible political motivations in the non-renewal of the pandas’ loan agreement. For decades, China has resorted to what is called “panda diplomacy”: it lends animals as part of species conservation programs to curry favor with countries with which it has good relations, and on the contrary requests them back when relations worsen. The return of pandas living in the United States, for example, was announced at a time of poor diplomatic relations between China and the United States. However the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which owns and runs the zoo, said the return of the pandas was simply due to the expiry of the lease agreement and not to political disputes between states.

These contracts provide that the zoos that receive the pandas take care of them for a certain period, pay considerable sums every year (between 500 thousand dollars and one million), but that the pandas remain in any case the property of China. In the case of Sweetie and Sunshine, the contract was stipulated in 2011 with a duration of 10 years at a cost of 790 thousand pounds per year (over 900 thousand euros): in 2021 it was extended by two years due to the pandemic.

The two pandas at Edinburgh Zoo were the only ones in the UK. They arrived in the park on 4 December 2011, after five years of contract negotiations, on a cargo plane from China: they immediately aroused enormous interest, also because there had been no giant pandas in the United Kingdom for 17 years. Since then they had become among the most visited and appreciated animals by zoo-goers. Their real names were Tian Tian and Yang Guang, although they later became known in Edinburgh and the rest of the UK as Sweetie and Sunshine.

In the 12 years of Sweetie and Sunshine’s stay at Edinburgh Zoo, the two pandas had practically become celebrities: articles on their habits as well as their relationship were published in local newspapers or tabloids, and children’s animations that told the story of their life zoo. The park sold gadgets featuring them, puppets of all sizes inspired by them, the spot they were in had been specially set up at a cost of £250,000, and their favorite type of bamboo was flown in regularly from the Netherlands.

The loan agreement with China also provided that every panda cub born at Edinburgh Zoo would be sent back to China upon reaching its second year of age: however, no cubs were ever born from the two pandas, despite eight attempts at artificial insemination. Both pandas had already had children in the past, but the attempts to reproduce them are also complicated by the fact that female pandas have a very short reproductive window, of around 36 hours a year.

In 2012, a year after their arrival, a first attempt was made to breed them. It had been very covered in the tabloids: a gap had been opened between the two cages, called everywhere “the tunnel of love”. The attempt was also followed because in the past, with the last panda present in the country before their arrival, a mating attempt had ended in a very violent fight between the two individuals.

Sweetie and Sunshine had played and wrestled but without actually conceiving. The attempts at artificial insemination, equally followed and criticized by some animal rights associations, began after several unsuccessful mating attempts. In two cases the female had had a spontaneous abortion. The last attempt was in 2021.

The return of the two pandas to China was also highly publicized: on the zoo’s website the public was invited to go to the zoo to see them one last time, and a question and answer section was also included on the reasons for their return to China. China and on the zoo’s possible plans to have more pandas. The zoo said it will use the space so far occupied by the two pandas to accommodate a new endangered species in the future, consistent with its mission to “protect more endangered animals around the world.”

The giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) is the national animal of China and one of the best-known wild animals in the world. The majority of naturally occurring individuals live in the country, which has been engaged in massive efforts for their preservation and repopulation for decades. Thanks to animal conservation programs, the population of giant pandas has begun to increase again, and according to the WWF in the space of ten years it has grown by 17 percent, reaching a total of 1,864 individuals. According to the Chinese government, giant pandas are no longer at risk of extinction from 2021.

