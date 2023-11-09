Ecuador player, Michael Bermudez, explains his playing style ahead of facing the Indonesian U-17 national team in the opening match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will face Ecuador in the opening match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup on Friday (10/11/2023).

One of the players even revealed his playing style. The Indonesian U-17 national team can pick it up so they can reduce it.

“I consider myself a much better striker than an attacking midfielder. I like playing as a striker and completing opportunities and controlling the ball,” said Michael Bermudez, quoted on the FIFA website.

“I enjoy fighting with the central defenders and trying to get past him. I also like shooting from outside the penalty box and playing one or two touches, as well as making diagonal runs and controlling the ball,” he added.

Furthermore, the Ecuadorian striker said that Karim Benzema was his role model as a football player.

“I like being in the penalty box in attack and also as a false 9. Karim Benzema is my role model. He drops deep to receive the ball then into the penalty box. He finishes chances well, attacks well and often runs into empty spaces, ” he explained.

With this, the Indonesian U-17 national team can anticipate the game of Michael Bermudez, who is a striker from Ecuador.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will face Panama and Morocco in the group phase of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. All Garuda Asia matches will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.