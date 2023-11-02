loading…

China’s billionaires want to move their money abroad. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Billionaires are notoriously difficult to track. This is not surprising, because the easier it is for them and their assets to be discovered, the more easily they can be taxed.

But overall, the number of superrich people in China decrease. According to Forbes data, of the world’s estimated 2,640 billionaires, at least 562 are estimated to be in China. This figure is down from 607 people compared to last year.

With a crackdown on financiers and a volatile political climate, many wealthy people in China are looking to move their money and themselves overseas.

Quoting from The Guardian, Thursday (2/11/2023), China’s elite have long been looking for ways to take their money abroad. Officially, individuals in the country are only allowed to transfer USD 50,000 abroad each year.

But in practice, China’s wealthy have a variety of official and unofficial ways to divert their funds, either through exchanging money in Hong Kong—where capital controls do not apply—or funneling cash to overseas businesses.

Last August, police in Shanghai arrested five people working at an immigration consultancy, including the company’s boss, on suspicion of facilitating illegal foreign exchange transactions worth more than 100 million yuan (GBP11 million).

In state media reports, police said, “Illegal foreign exchange trading seriously disrupts the order of the country’s financial markets.”

According to estimates from Natixis bank, before the Covid-19 pandemic, around USD 150 billion flowed out of China every year through tourists who took their funds abroad.

Economists say that while international travel has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, high US interest rates and a weak yuan are strong incentives for China’s rich to move their money abroad.