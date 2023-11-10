The monthly growth trend in heavy vehicles has remained above the records of 2019; As a result, at the end of 2023 production, sales and exports would exceed the record figures of that year, reported the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers. (ANPACT).

“After leaving the pandemic behind, it is a great advance for the industry to observe that the increases reported to date are maintained; The three indicators will exceed what was achieved in 2019, a time when we achieved historic results,” emphasized the president of the organization, Miguel Elizalde Lizárraga.

In October the progress was 31.4% in wholesale sales, 1.8% in export and 8.5% in production, at the end of the month of October with four thousand 651 vehicles, 14 thousand 470 and 18 thousand 756 unitsrespectively, if compared to the same month of 2022.

“For the sector, recovery is a fact, however, for this to happen, production must continue with dynamism and continuous innovation and the challenge prevails in strengthening the internal market, in such a way that we continue the search for actions that translate into mobility that “contributes to economic growth, is inclusive, efficient, innovative, generates collective well-being and protects the environment,” he said.

The outstanding performance was also observed in the total corresponding to the 10 months that have passed with increases in 35.7% in wholesale sales, 9.1% in export and 13.9% in production, compared to what was obtained in 2022, since they ended the period with 44 thousand 785, 149 thousand 066 and 186 thousand 830 units; Furthermore, when contrasting the indices with 2019, the increases would be 28.9%, 0.6% y 5.1%in each case.

Given this, Elizalde Lizárraga He commented that we should not slow down, since the challenge will continue to strengthen processes, capabilities and practices among all members of the sector.

Transportation Expo 2023 announced

This morning the edition of Expo Transport ANPACT 2023 which will take place next week at Expo Guadalajara.

The ANPACT Transport Expo 2023 It will have a robust program of discussion panels, conferences, meetings and forums that will analyze the public agenda of the present and for the future of the automotive and motor transportation sector.

It will be from November 15 to 17 when the largest event on the continent of heavy passenger and cargo vehicles arrives at Expo Guadalajara with the participation of authorities from the three levels of government, leaders of chambers and associations, transporters and manufacturers, academics, entrepreneurial non-governmental organizations, as well as representatives of the entire value chain.

To form the pool and contribute to the professional development of young people, ANPACT invites all young university and high school students to visit Expo Transporte on Friday, November 17 where you can participate in multiple conferences and visit the expo, which will be very useful for your professional career by acquiring useful, current and highest-level knowledge from experts in the heavy vehicle automotive industry, which is why we invite you to register at www.expotransporte.com free of charge until November 14th or paying $300 weights of November 15 to 17.

“The 20th Edition of Expo Transporte ANPACT will start its engines with records in conferences and meetings with more than 120 already scheduled, with the presence of visitors from 40 countries, with more than 500 exhibitors and with projections to bring together almost 60 thousand visitors. In this way, we have completed two decades of consolidating ourselves as a reference in the industry to learn about the technological innovations in the field, but also of establishing ourselves as a meeting point and forum for technical knowledge and good practices to share knowledge, towards the modernization of mobility in Mexico and catapult the country’s presence internationally, with the best vehicles and innovations,” said Elizalde Lizárraga.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions