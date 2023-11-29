The Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) presented the results of the 13th edition of Buen Fin in Guadalajara and Zapopan, in which the forecasts of an increase in the economic benefit generated in this year’s edition were fulfilled.

The head of Canaco Guadalajara, Raúl Uranga Lamadrid, highlighted that there was an increase in purchases made online, exceeding by four percentage points what was reported in 2022.

“27% of purchases in 2023 were digital, they were purchased online, with a significant increase of four points compared to 2022 and basically reaching ranges that we experienced during the pandemic, that is, digital purchasing is here to stay, that is An already natural part of people buy online, about a third of purchases are already online,” Uranga explained.

The economic benefit reported in 2023 was 5,549 million pesos, a figure 14% higher than that recorded in 2022, when it was 4,869 million pesos. On the other hand, the average expense also increased by 12%, since it was eight thousand 163 pesos; The same situation occurred in the number of participating businesses, which had a total registration of 14,060 in 2023, in 2022 it was barely higher than the 13,300 businesses that were included in the cheapest weekend of the year.

Regarding payment methods, Canaco Guadalajara determined that there were two measurements: one of them regarding purchases of less than four thousand pesos, where there was a growth in payment by credit in relation to 2022, going from 23% to 37%. % this year; This caused a decrease in the use of cash to pay for purchases made during the four days of Buen Fin.

Regarding purchases of more than four thousand pesos, practically the same figures were maintained both in the payment made with cash and in the credit payment. In relation to the use of interest-free months, 91% of the terms of interest-free months were less than one year, the remainder greater than that period.

The surprise in this edition was the rebound in purchases of white goods and electronic items, since they represented 18% of total sales, while in 2022 it was only 4%. The purchase of clothing, footwear and textiles, as well as electronics occupied the first places, but fell compared to 2022.

Regarding arrests carried out within the framework of Buen Fin 2023, the Guadalajara Police Station reported 63 people detained, 44 of them for administrative offenses and 19 for crimes, including robberies, possession of firearms or for driving a motorcycle with theft report.

The reports in Zapopan were 104 crimes, although the majority were administrative offenses, while there were also arrests for possession of a firearm.

In general, eight out of 10 consumers rated the organization of Buen Fin 2023 as good to excellent, according to a survey carried out by Canaco Guadalajara; Regarding discounts, five out of 10 considered them in that range.

Finally, 55% of consumers thought that for the next edition of Buen Fin there should be more and better discounts and 17% thought that there should be more dates similar to the cheapest weekend of the year.

Profeco attends and resolves consumer complaints

The delegation of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office in Guadalajara (Profeco) reported that, as part of Buen Fin 2023, it responded to 12 complaints that were filed by consumers for various inconveniences and complaints during their purchasing experience.

The head of the Consumer Defense Office, Marco Antonio Romero, explained that it was possible to attend to 100% of the conciliation of companies with buyers due to claim situations filed and without extending the resolution period for the buyer.

They also provided advice to 94 people who requested support for some type of detail that required clarification.

Of the items that had the most complaints during the four days of Buen Fin 2023 were the purchase of toys, clothing and footwear, meals, electronics, as well as health consultations.

The reason for the complaints from users was non-compliance with prices in promotions in establishments and for not respecting what was agreed with the supplier, as reported by Profeco Guadalajara.

According to the head of the federal agency in the capital of Jalisco, the balance was white during the Buen Fin, so they hope to replicate the operation and surveillance during the Christmas holidays purchases to avoid fraud or any impact on consumers.

