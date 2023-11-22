Foreign Direct Investment (IED) registers three consecutive quarters of decline.

In the accumulated period from January to September of this year, FDI in Jalisco amounted to 1,355.2 million dollarswhich represented a reduction of -43.4% at an annual rate with preliminary figures reported by the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco (IIEG).

Based on information from the Ministry of Economy, Jalisco registered in the third quarter of 2023, 75.1 million dollars of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which represents a reduction of 355.5 mdd o -82.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For its part, at the national level, FDI in that same period was 1,858.8 million dollars (mdd) o -46.0% at annual rate with preliminary figures.

New investments had an annual decrease of -72.2%when passing from 130.3 mdd in the third quarter of 2022 a 36.2 mdd in the third quarter of 2023. Reinvestment of profits increased 13.5 mdd a 30.2 mdd in the same period, a variation of 123.7%. For its part, the account between companies was reduced -97.0% when passing from 286.9 mdd a 8.7 mdd.

At the national level, FDI was 32,926.4 mddan increase of 2.4% at an annual rate with preliminary figures for the same period.

“It should be noted that, if the figures from the merger of Televisa and Univisión and the restructuring of Aeroméxico are removed from 2022, the national variation would be higher than the 30% announced in the statement from the Ministry of Economy,” stated the IIEG.

Compared to other states, Jalisco ranked fifteenth in the third quarter of 2023, with 75.1 mdd in attracting FDI. In first place is Chihuahua with 443.2 mdd.

In the accumulated of 2023, new investments decreased -36.1% when passing from 752.9 mdd in the January-September 2022 period to 480.8 million dollars in the same period of 2023. The reinvestment of profits grew 26.7% de 816.9 mdd a 1,034.9 mdd. For its part, there was a negative balance in accounts between insurance companies. -160.6 mdd.

In the accumulated period from January to September 2023, the temporary accommodation services sector and

of food and beverage preparation had the best performance in absolute terms in attracting FDI with a growth of 41.8 mdd or a rate of 40% in the period.

