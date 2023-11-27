The clothing industry in Jalisco expects to register an increase in sales by the end of the year close to 20 percent.

The market has been responding fairly well, the sector is doing much better than we expected, and we hope to close this end of the year with very good sales,” he commented. Roberto Santanapresident of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (CANAIVE).

The leader of the clothing sector commented that this year the sector managed to recover the market and the jobs it had lost with the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19.

“This year the sector has been growing, we have been picking up little by little, after the pandemic sales continue to rise”he added.

Roberto Santana recognized that there are some niches that are more depressed due to the great competition that exists from abroad.

“It’s not much, but for the conditions in which the market is in general it is very good, I am satisfied and I think we are going to get through it very well,” he added.

Currently this sector is made up of more than 2 thousand 050 productive units in all municipalities, the same ones that create 85 mil direct jobs and close to 30 mil indirect; of which 70% They are women and 30% men.

The industry provides the 60% of national content and 40% is Imported.

Annually, the production of garments by the Jalisco clothing industries is 69 million 500 thousand garments, of all product lines; of which 84% of exports are destined for North America, while 58% of the companies also export to Central or South America and only the 13% exports to Europe.

MF

Economy of Jalisco Industry

