The collective of economists Mexico How are we doing? reported today that Inflation in the country has been declining for nine months and reaches 4.26 percent annually in October and is the lowest since February 2021although continues above the Bank of Mexico’s target, which is 3 percent, so the inflation traffic light is red.

In the study presented, it was highlighted that sugar is one of the products that registers the highest inflation, with 39.23 percent annually and 9.9 percent monthly, while Taquerias and inns had the highest annual incidence, contributing 0.405 points to the general inflation of 4.26%.

Energy products are the ones that show the least annual variationl, with a decrease of (-2.59%). Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 1.4 points to general inflation of (4.26%) and had an annual variation of 4.89%. This variation is lower than the previous month (5.90%), but still higher than general inflation.

Food increased 4.54% annually in the tenth month of 2023, a lower variation than the previous month (5.65%). However, this situation is still worrying, since 4 out of every 10 Mexicans are in working poverty.

The organization said that various central foods in the diet of Mexicans continue to rise. For example, boxed bread had an annual increase of 6.25% and 0.7% in the last month. Milk had an annual increase of 7.64% and 0.5% in the last month. It is the sixth generic with the highest annual incidence. Sugar had an annual increase of 39.23% and 9.69% in the last month. It is the fifth generic with the highest annual incidence and the third with the highest monthly incidence.

The generic with the highest incidence this month was electricityfollowed by LP gas, while the generic with the highest annual incidence were loncherías, inns, cake shops and taquerias, contributing 0.405 points to the general inflation of 4.26%.

The states with the highest annual inflation in the country in October 2023 were Yucatán (6.2%), Michoacán (5.8%), Nayarit (5.4%), Campeche (5.4%) and Jalisco (5.2%).

The entities with the lowest inflation were State of Mexico (3.3%), Nuevo León (3.6%), Baja California (3.7%), Coahuila (3.7%) and Sonora (3.8%).

