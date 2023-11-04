The Marvel cinematic universe is going through its ups and downs with its movies and television series. For next year he already has a few new projects underway and the first one we will see will be the Echo series, the Hawkeye spin-off that will have Maya López, played by Alaqua Cox, as the protagonist.

Taking into account that its premiere is getting closer, Disney invites us to see a new trailer with which it has been confirmed that it will be the first Marvel series for people over 18 years old, which ensures a large dose of violence. In fact, in the scenes of this new preview we can see some of them that seem to be a bit wild.

One of the main people responsible for this will be Kingpin, who will return as the main villain who will have no qualms about crushing anyone who does not comply with his orders, just as Maya will not hesitate to annihilate anyone. that gets in your way. Without a doubt, you can see that, compared to the rest of Marvel’s products, she will be darker because of all this…

Echo It is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus and also on Hulu for the next 1January 0. Furthermore, great news that has been confirmed is the fact that all its chapters can be seen from day one, so there will be no need to wait for them to become available each week.

