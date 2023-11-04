Marvel has released the first trailer for Echo, which shows us the dark tone that the series will have

The first preview of Echo, as well as its release date. In addition, those responsible for the series offered new details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Echo is Marvel Studios’ first adult production

The first trailer for Echo comes along with a series of news, including its release date and rating. The Marvel Studios show will be released with all episodes on January 10, 2024, being the first project of the UCM that does not release its chapters weekly. It was also revealed that it will arrive in the United States in both Hulu like in Disney+something that had not been seen before in a series of Marvel.

The most interesting thing about the production is that it becomes the first UCM project that has the TV-MA classification, that is, it can only be seen by adults. In fact, that dark tone with violence and blood is reminiscent of Marvel from Netflixwhich will excite many fans.

What can we expect from Echo?

The medium ComicBook.com attended an event where those responsible for the series were present, and there, the director and executive producer Sydney Freeland noted that Echo is a villain, and that she does not possess the same powers as she does in the comics.

“If you come from Hawkeye, you have to keep in mind that she is a villain. She is a villain. And as far as tone, we wanted to lean into that. I think talking to executives about our approach, building the visual style, it was kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, lean into that, lean into that.'”

“His power in the comics is that he can copy anything, any movement, anything. It’s a little silly, I will say that’s not his power on the show.”

For his part, the executive producer Brad Winderbaum spoke about the dark tone the project will have: “It’s our first TV-MA show, so it’s a little grittier for Marvel. And I think again it shows the breadth of what Marvel is capable of doing. If you know the comics and you know the story, it feels very inline, but it’s kind of a new direction for the brand. Especially on Disney+. And to that end, it will be released, for many reasons, simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu. We really wanted to show that these are people on our show. They bleed, they die, they get killed and there are real-world consequences.”

All episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ on January 10.