Kingpin or Daredevil will accompany Echo in his series, which will premiere all its episodes on the same day.

Echo will feature familiar faces in its Disney+ series

Join the conversation

Marvel just released the first echo trailer, his next exclusive series for Disney+. This new story rescues Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox who became known in the series Hawkeye. In this way, viewers can discover the appearance of the one who will become the first Marvel series rated for adultsa high level of violence and maturity can be expected.

The trailer, which shows the Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Kingpinadvances scenes full of violence that remember or even surpass Daredevila character that had its series on Netflix and is now once again the property of Disney, which recovered it in She-Hulk and will now appear again in Echo, while a new series has been rebooted.

Among other surprises, Echo will premiere all its episodes on January 10, 2024 on both Disney+ and Hulu. This is the first series starring a deaf superhero of American origin. Likewise, the character of Kingpin becomes vitally important now that he could become the new Thanos of the MCU. Meanwhile, Loki premieres new episodes and The Marvels is approaching its arrival in theaters.

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation