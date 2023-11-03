Close to the release date, expected on Disney+ for January 10, 2024, Marvel Echo she finally showed herself in an official trailer. The protagonist Maya Lopez she appeared for the first time in the series Hawkeyeand in the series his tormented origins linked to Native Americans will be told.

She will take on the role of Maya Alaqua Coxtogether with Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Devery Jacobs e Cody Lighting. They will also be present in the series Daredevil e Kingpininterpreted as usual by Charlie Cox e Vincent D’Onofrio.

As described by the writers, in Echo the protagonist Maya Lopez will return to her hometown to escape the problems that her ruthless behavior has created for her New York. Here Maya will have to face her past and connect with her Native American origins and relearn the concept of community in order to move forward with her life.