The Marvel Studios series ECHO already has a trailer and release date. Will it be the most violent thing in the MCU to date?

If you have ever had doubts about ECHO, get ready to change your mind! The trailer for this Marvel Studios series promises action, intrigue and much more. In this trailer, you can see Maya López, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin and Daredevil in action.

But also, we already know the release date of ECHO, which is January 10, 2024. An event that you won’t want to miss, and you can enjoy it on Disney Plus and Hulu.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The series is made up of five exciting episodes that focus on Maya López, played by Alaqua Cox, as she takes on the fearsome criminal empire of Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

Maya’s journey takes her back home, where she must confront her own family and legacy.

The particularity of this series is that they will premiere on January 10 on both platforms, but will be available on Hulu only until April 9. This strategy, which moves away from the traditional weekly release, gives the series a unique “event” feel.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that ECHO will have a TV-MA rating, suggesting we can expect intense and possibly gory action scenes.

The trailer also shows us Daredevil, who appears to be wearing his iconic suit from the Netflix series. Although his appearance is brief, it is an exciting glimpse for fans.

However, much of the focus is on Kingpin, masterfully played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who has survived the events of Hawkeye and is determined to find Maya.

ECHO also features an outstanding cast, including Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon and Cody Lightning.

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, and a team of executive producers including Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland .

ECHO is a highly anticipated series and promises to be a thrilling ride full of action and revelations. Do not miss it! Here we also leave you the official poster.

Disney Plus

Remember that this character debuted in the UCM in the series Hawkeye, which can also be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform with this link.