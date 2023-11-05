More than one came to think that with the crisis that Marvel is currently experiencing, the Echo series Perhaps it would be kept in a drawer without ever seeing the light of day. Nothing is further from reality. The Disney studio has stuck out its chest, looked ahead and unveiled the trailer for its next fiction, the most adult and violent from what we have seen so far. Will that be enough to give the franchise a boost?

Echo, the first Marvel series for those over 17 years old

Marvel Studios’ plan to launch TV series, as a proposal that would complement the UCM, sounded very good when we learned about the first of them, Wandavision. However, many feel that everything went downhill from there. At this point the public is more tired than excited with the announcement of new ideas in this format and if we add to that that things are not working well in the cinema either, it is understandable that in the environment of the firm they talk about crisis.

Such is the situation that perhaps you are one of those who thought that Echo would be one of the sacrifices that would be postponed until further notice. Absolutely. Marvel Studios already has release date (will be the January 10) and several aces kept up their sleeve to try to conquer us with it. The first of them is that it is the first series of the house with TV-MA rating, which means it is not recommended for children under 17 years of age. Its violent content will therefore be a differentiating point that could help the public look at the proposal with different eyes.

The second is that it will be the first series to premiere on Disney+ with all its chapters at once (no dosing it weekly), so on the same day, January 10, you will have at your disposal the 5 chapters that make it up.

They will not be the only peculiarities of Echo. As they point out in Variety, the title is going to be released simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu (which is also something exceptional) and it will also be the first superhero series with a deaf and Native American character as the protagonist, Maya Lopez .

Refering to synopsisthis is the official information shared by Marvel itself:

Echo’s origin story returns to Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City leads her to her hometown. There she must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she hopes to move forward.

The Echo trailer

Put in background, it’s time to take a look at the progress. This was released only two days ago publicly, although the specialized press was already able to see it behind closed doors at the beginning of September, during D23. In it we see first-hand that it is without a doubt the proposal more violent of the company, with a lot of blood (for what Marvel Studios products usually are), action and two undisputed protagonists: the Echo (played by Alaqua Cox) and the imposing Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

And be careful because, as many expected (and wished), we will also have the presence of another important character, Daredevil, who appears briefly but significantly (around minute 1:27).

What do you think of what’s coming?

Trailer for Echo en VOSE