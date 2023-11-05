We have already been able to enjoy the brutal trailer for ECHO, a series that belongs to Marvel Spotlight. What does this mean? Now we explain it.

Marvel Studios continues to surprise fans with exciting new features. Following the release of the trailer for the long-awaited ECHO series, the studio has revealed an exciting development, as it will be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight.

This new approach from Marvel Studios seeks to offer more character-focused and fundamental stories. ECHO will be the first series under this exciting umbrella, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted in 1971 and has been the origin of beloved Marvel characters such as Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

This is how those responsible explain it.

Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, shared his excitement for this innovative approach. “Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen. In the case of ECHO, we’ll focus on what’s at stake at the street level, above the broader continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like in the comics, fans don’t need to have read The Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story. ”.

The news was revealed during the Choctaw Nation’s annual Powwow, where the first two episodes of ECHO were screened. Director Sydney Freeland and Seth Fairchild, executive director of cultural services for the Choctaw Nation, participated in an insightful question-and-answer session following the event.

Marvel Studios

Freeland shared her excitement about the premiere of ECHO and highlighted the importance of portraying Choctaw culture authentically in the series. “One of the things we are most excited about is being able to represent Choctaw culture in an authentic and exciting way,” he said.

Additionally, it was revealed that Maya López’s powers in ECHO will be unique and different from her counterpart in the comics.

Here we leave you the ECHO trailer.

As we can see, it will premiere on January 10, 2024 on Disney plus. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. In addition, on this platform we can also see the series Hawkeye, where the character debuted and showed us what he is capable of doing.