Hawkeye spin-off series Echo will be the first Marvel Studios production released with an adult rating

This week Disney + surprised Marvel Studios fans with the launch of the first trailer for Echo, a series that follows the Marvel antihero presented in the 2021 Hawkeye series. The images shown in the first preview immediately reminded others Marvel productions from the Netflix era, such as Daredevil, o Punisher, intended for a more adult audience and action scenes loaded with violence full of blood. In fact, the change in the series’ logo a few months ago already recalled the typography used in these series, which foreshadowed the tone it would have. Now many dream that the change of course reported about Daredevil: Born again Follow this line that you liked so much in your previous stage.

For all of this, Echo has been the first Marvel Studios series to earn the TV-MA rating, something that director Sydney Freeland said is due to the fact that the series’ protagonist is not an inherently good person.

The history

The series will follow Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) known as ECHO leaving New York City and returning to her hometown in Oklahoma where a crisis will soon catch her attention. She will have to return to her roots and connect with her community to protect them from this growing disaster, as well as deal with the consequences of her actions in the Hawkeye series, with her former boss, Kingpin surely. seeking revenge. And everyone knows that it’s better not to see the king of crime angry.

The series, in addition to Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’ Onofrio, will star Chaske Spencer. Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox who will return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Devery Jacobs and Zahn McClarnon among others.

Consisting of 5 episodes, the entire series will premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 10 next year amid a significant shake-up of Marvel Studios’ television production schedule, which will reportedly see Its television production will take a similar form to the network’s serialized releases.

Marvel Studios is preparing to take its television production in a new direction, mainly in response to declining audience ratings and reducing costs for series with movie budgets and a low financial return.

You can subscribe to Disney + at this link.